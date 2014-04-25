Action Wholesale Products Celebrates 35th Year in Business

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- When it comes to protecting and maintaining inventory, not every storage shelf will do. More than selecting the most popular design or the lowest-priced model, business owners must examine their facilities to determine the optimal solution for workflow, the product line that will best support the type and size of inventory, and the source that can deliver shelving efficiently at a competitive price. Action Wholesale Products is proud to celebrate its 35th year of doing just that.



Action Wholesale Products delivers top-quality storage at unparalleled pricing, with products that are 40% to 60% off manufacturer's suggested retail price, and the company houses an extensive inventory of industrial shelving, as seen at www.actionwp.com . Action’s team of experts offer free on-site estimates to determine the ideal organizational system for each client’s needs. All products, including the 14-gauge steel pallet racks found at actionwp.com and the boltless storage shelves featured at actionwp.com, ship directly from the Action Wholesale Products warehouse, and California customers in Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles County qualify for free delivery on orders above $400. To further ensure a stress-free experience for its customers, Action Wholesale Products maintains its own fleet of trucks, so that deliveries are on time, with no third-party freight carriers involved.



With its superior inventory and excellent customer service, Action Wholesale Products has a 35-year history of providing the premium industrial shelving that clients trust.



About Action Wholesale Products

Based in Anaheim, California, Action Wholesale Products is a leading source for industrial storage solutions. Since 1980, Action Wholesale Products has provided excellent customer service, quality products, and unbeatable pricing for clients in the western United States.



Devin Tryon

Action Wholesale Products

3611B E. La Palma Ave

Anaheim, California 92806

(800) 966-3999

customerservice@actionwp.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qo7cnIkzMEU

http://www.actionwp.com