Actionable Science Offers IT Help Desk Ticketing Software Equipped with the Latest Features

Dublin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Actionable Science provides AI-Powered virtual people that make it easy for businesses to improve their productivity, enhance excellent customer experiences, and increase employee satisfaction at lower charges.



Re-imagining excellence employee service



Actionable Science's virtual people have recently been selected for applications that facilitate consumer product selection as well as IT Helpdesk and human resource activities. The company's bots provide end-to-end automation solutions by gathering information from users over the web, through messaging, and interactive voice response systems, then learning from the data received before ultimately taking action by leveraging robotic process automation.



Manish Sharma explained, "We develop artificial intelligence-powered, virtual assistants that provide personalized first-level support for key enterprise functions such as IT Help Desk, Customer Support, Human Resources, Call center operations, and Knowledge Management. These virtual assistants can handle common repetitive tasks and provide personalized experience leveraging a wide variety of advanced technologies like language understanding, speech recognition, process orchestration, advanced knowledge management, etc., and are truly multi-modal. The focus remains on the "Auto-resolution" of common issues and tasks."



Enjoy the benefits of Having Virtual IT Assistant James



Using advanced AI IT support software for employees and customers is a growing part of enterprise-level transformations. At the same time, organizations are trying to provide focused learning sessions for their employees as ongoing knowledge management initiatives that lead to improved skill-set and decreased costs. Clients across industries can now integrate personalized intelligent support for key enterprise functions, including customer support, HR needs, and employee learning and development. With more work being done remotely, automating these business-critical functions is much more efficient and effective."



Individuals should hire virtual assistant James to become the first level of support for their uses. Those looking for chatbot help desk automation can save time and frustration by eliminating repetitive tasks. Auto-resolving employee questions can get solutions for their needs when they partner with Actionable Science. Professionals at Actionable Science understand that the IT help desk always faces numerous challenges, such as being asked to do more with less. Conversational AI-powered Virtual Assistants can efficiently drive process orchestration to auto-resolve repetitive tickets with minimal human intervention.



About Actionable Science

Actionable Science is a fast-growing, leading provider of an auto-resolution platform and artificial intelligence help desk for employee service. Actionable Science's Rezolve combines the power of advanced AI with proven customer success methodologies to power a virtuous cycle of unmatched outcomes. Rezolve leverages industry-leading 5 types of Artificial Intelligence skills to deliver instant and fully automated Level-1 support for IT Helpdesk and HR Support areas. Hence clients looking to find IT Help Desk ticketing software can rely on the company for world-class services. Rezolve platform makes it easy for business to harness the power of AI to deliver better employee service while reducing cost.



For more information, contact:



Kumar V.S.,

Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer

kumar.vs@actionable-science.com