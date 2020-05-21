Activ8 by Activpayroll to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Human Resource Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Activ8 by Activpayrollwill be listed as a top player in the Human Resource Softwaremarketon 360Quadrants.activpayroll is a professional service company engaged in integrated global and international payroll solutions, tax, expatriate taxation services and online HR people management services. Activpayrolloffers activ8 - a SaaS-based highly flexible, cutting edge online human resource system designed to help enterprises plan, organize, and report on payroll processes.



Recently, Activpayrolljoined Ultimate Software's UltiPro Connect Partners program. This new partnership enables both companies to integrate their solutions for mutual customers to exchange data between the UltiPro HCM solution and activ8. This partnership brings valuable opportunities in the Global Payroll solution that includes the utilization of the UltiPro API to provide effective payroll results. Activ8 pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Human Resource Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 177 companies in the Human Resource Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Activ8 Human Resource Software,360Quadrants has worked on listing Lamster, Tyconz, DataSimplified, People Interact, PaleBlue and CamDigital Technology among others as the top vendors in the Human Resource Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Human Resource Software comparisons between vendors.



Human Resource software is also known as a Human Resources Information System (HRIS) that helps organizations manage employee records and information. The software focuses on managing employee time and attendance, training, and e-learning, payroll, benefits administration, analysis of data, performance management, recruiting, talent management, onboarding and offboarding,labor-management and many more. HR software system offers a structured outline for HR professionals regarding process-oriented administrative tasks.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Human Resource Software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Human Resource Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



