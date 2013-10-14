Activate Nutrition Releases Market Leading ZMA Supplement

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Manchester-based sports supplement company Activate Nutrition has released a market leading ZMA supplement which has been developed to boost strength, assist recovery and help with sleep.



The ingredients of ZMA include Zinc, Magnesium and Vitamin B6 which, when combined, have also been scientifically proven to naturally boost levels of testosterone in the human body, which can help athletes to achieve their fitness goals.



In addition, Zinc and Magnesium are minerals which are not sufficiently present in most diets, which makes supplementing them extremely beneficial health-wise.



A spokesman for the company said: “We are absolutely delighted with our new ZMA supplement.It’s a high quality product at a rock bottom price, and it is perfect for athletes looking for that extra boost to help them with their training and recovery.



“These ZMA tablets have been carefully developed using our extensive expertise and experience in the field of sports nutrition. We are therefore confident that Activate Nutrition’s ZMA tablets are among the best of their kind on the market – and we look forward to developing and releasing further industry leading products in the coming months.”



The product, which comprises 120 tablets, comes in at the industry-low price of £10.99.



Per serving, this ZMA supplement boasts: 240mgof Zinc; 40mg Chelated Zinc; 240mg ZMA Formula; 426mg Magnesium Chelate;4mcg Calcium 5; 24mgVitamin B6.



Activate Nutrition also provide free UK delivery and lightning quick dispatch on all products.



For more information on Activate Nutrition and its range of high quality sports supplements, visit the website at http://www.activatenutrition.co.uk . Alternatively, connect with Activate Nutrition on is social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus.



About Activate Nutrition

Activate Nutrition is a market leading sports nutrition company based in the UK. It specialises in muscle and fitness supplements such as ZMA, Diet Whey, TribulusTerrestris, and Creatine Ethyl Ester. All products are of the highest quality and are tested to ensure they meet ISO 9001 standards.



For Media Contact:

Email: info@activatenutrition.co.uk