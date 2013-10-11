Activate Nutrition Unveils Industry Leading Tribulus Terristris Supplement

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Activate Nutrition, a sports nutrition company based in Manchester UK, has added a new and exciting Tribulus Terristris supplement to its portfolio of popular muscle and fitness based supplements.



Tribulus Terristris is a supplement which is designed to boost testosterone levels naturally as well as help increase muscle and strength gains in athletes. It is also reported to enhance sexual performance in males.



The product, which originates from the Bulgarian Tribulus plant, has been used for centuries for its natural testosterone boosting properties, but it was popularised in the 1970s by the highly regarded US bodybuilding champion Jeffrey Petermann.



A spokesperson for the sports nutrition company said: ”We are very excited to be selling this new Tribulus Terristris supplement for a number of reasons.



“What sets our supplement apart from other similar products on the market is that our supplement has a steroidal saponis rate of 95%. This is the highest rate you will find in the industry right now. To put it in perspective, most other Tribulus Terrestris supplements that are currently available have a steroidal saponis rate of 45%.



“We have engineered this Tribulus Terrestris supplement to enable athletes to maximise their performance.”



Activate Nutrition’s new Tribulus Terristris supplement, which comprises 120 tablets, is currently retailing at the industry leading price of only £12.99.



It contains 700mg of Tribulus Terristris per serving and the recommended daily dosage is 1400mg.



The Manchester-based company also offer free delivery and extremely quick dispatch to all UK customers.



For more information on Activate Nutrition and its new Tribulus Terristris supplement, or to place an order, visit the website at http://www.activatenutrition.co.uk . Alternatively, visit Activate Nutrition’s social media profiles to connect further with the company online.



About Activate Nutrition

Activate Nutrition is a market leading sports nutrition company based in the UK. It specialises in muscle and fitness supplements such as ZMA, Diet Whey, Tribulus Terrestris, and Creatine Ethyl Ester. All products are of the highest quality and are tested to ensure they meet ISO 9001 standards.



Media Contact

Activate Nutrition

London, UK

Email: info@activatenutrition.co.uk

http://www.activatenutrition.co.uk/