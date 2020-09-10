"Activate Your Global Brain" Presented by Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode "Activate Your Global Brain" on the JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Marina Bruni. Together, they discuss how Marina helps people identify their ability to use CHOICE to design their best life and outcomes through the power of thought and brain activation strategies.



Dr. Marina Bruni, The Global Brain Activation Strategist, discusses how people can unlock creative solutions to the problems they are facing. She is featured as a Global Thought Leader in the movie "How Thoughts Become Things." Along with being recognized as a Global Thought Leader, she is also a qualified lawyer who has experience within the financial services industry. Due to her experiencing the consequences of poor choices firsthand she has set out on a mission to empower men and women to use proven methods that will help them make the right choices with ease and consistency.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, Ambassador of JOY, has taken up the mission to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, STRESS KILLS…JOY Heals, reveals 11 daily strategies for living in JOY, daily. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed over Two Million KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over two million downloads to date. In the process of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,803 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

