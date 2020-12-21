New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The demand for Activated Alumina is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2027. Activated alumina can be deployed as a point-of-use or point-of-entry water treatment device. Instead of filtering them, activated alumina absorbs impurities in water. The performance of activated alumina is dependent, among other things, on impurity, alumina properties and the consistency of the water.



The global population currently stands at over 7.3 billion people and will continue to grow over the coming decades. The UN estimates that by 2050, the global population will reach 9.6 billion, contributing to a rise in demand for water. However, statistics indicate that, due to continuous improvement in living conditions, water use has risen at a faster pace with the population growth. In a wide variety of end-use industries, the substance finds use as a desiccant in various applications, including the removal of water vapour from different gases in industrial environments.



To get a sample copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2976



A lucid explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and market players' financial standing is a central component of the report. The developmental scope of the Activated Alumina market's new entrants and established companies has also been underscored in the report, assessing their market positions using advanced analytical tools like SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment. Thus, the report is aimed at helping readers gain meaningful insights into the ever-evolving Activated Alumina market.



The study extensively covers the latest updates about the Activated Alumina business sector, which has been beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, which, in turn, has impeded the future growth prospects of this industry. Thus, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of this business vertical's current scenario, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Porocel Industries LLC, Honeywell International, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemicals Company, Axens SA, BASF SE, Sialca Industries, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Bee Chems, and Shandong, Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., among others.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/activated-alumina-market



The Activated Alumina market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Activated Alumina market operations and covers:



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Powdered Form

Beaded Form



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Catalyst

Desiccant

Fluoride Adsorbent

Bio-Ceramics

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Plastic

Others



Regional Outlook



The North American region contributes to the second-largest share in the activated alumina market in 2019 and is projected to grow in the forecast period at a rate of 4.7%. The increasing demand for clean water is expected to drive the growth of the industry. Environmental concerns in this area will also add stimulus to the market development. In addition, the significant production of crude oil and shale gas in the U.S. is driving the growth of the industry.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2976



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us to find more details on the report or inquire about its customization. We will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com