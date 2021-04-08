New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The global Activated Alumina Market is expected to reach USD 1.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Activated alumina may be deployed as a point-of-use or point-of-entry water treatment product. Activated alumina absorbs impurities in water rather than filtering them. The efficiency of activated alumina is based on the impurity, properties of the alumina, and water quality, among others. Activated alumina may be an efficient method for the treatment source water with a high overall dissolved solids level or concentration of sulfate. Nevertheless, a serious downside of the application of activated alumina is that its regeneration requires a strong base and acid solutions that are unfeasible for residential storage and handling. At present, the global population stands at over 7.3 billion people, and it will go on to rise over the upcoming decades. The UN predicts that the worldwide population would reach 9.6 billion by 2050, resulting in an increased demand for water. But statistics show that water consumption has increased at a faster rate with respect to population growth, owing to continuous improvement in living standards.



Activated alumina has the ability to absorb water from the air, enabling it to be implemented as a desiccant; activated alumina has the ability to arrest and trap water to keep things dry, similar to silica gel. Activated alumina has the ability to absorb about 20.0% of its own weight of water at a relative humidity of around 50.0%. The product finds application in a wide range of end-use industries as a desiccant in numerous applications, comprising the elimination of water vapor from various gases in industrial settings. Water adsorbed by the activated alumina may then be desorbed through thermal treatment enabling the activated alumina to be reused.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By form, the beaded form contributed to a larger market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. Activated alumina bead find usage in several areas, particularly in air-drying applications. They significantly more robust than other desiccants, and as a result, activated alumina has a better ability to withstand regenerative drying cycles. Thus, activated alumina has a longer working cycle, as compared to others.

By application, fluoride adsorbent held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.1% in the forecast period. This adsorption method is considered more suitable for defluoridation owing to its simplicity, efficacy, and economic viability. Also, it is an effective adsorbent for the removal of fluoride from drinking water, but it has inadequate regeneration capacity and a slower rate of adsorption.

By application, healthcare application is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 6.1% in the forecast period. The large surface area to volume ratio of activated alumina makes it useful in enormous commercial applications in biomedical and the pharmaceutical field. The larger surface area of the activated alumina functions is beneficial in modifying the biological activity of microorganisms, thus affecting its growth.

The market in the North American region held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.7% in the forecast period. The rising demand for clean water along with growing environmental concerns in this region is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the substantial export of crude oil and shale gas in the U.S. is driving the growth of the market.

Key participants include Porocel Industries LLC, Honeywell International, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemicals Company, Axens SA, BASF SE, Sialca Industries, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Bee Chems, and Shandong, Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., among others.

In March 2018, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. announced the expansion of its production capacity, declaring that it would reach over 900,000 tons yearly.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global activated alumina market on the basis of form, application, end-users, and region:



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Powdered Form

Beaded Form



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Catalyst

Desiccant

Fluoride Adsorbent

Bio-Ceramics

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Plastic

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Activated Alumina market and its competitive landscape.



