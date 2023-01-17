London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Activated Alumina Market Scope and Overview



Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is highly porous and has the ability to absorb certain liquids and gases without altering its chemical or physical form. Its high porosity gives it a high ratio of surface area to weight, making it an ideal choice for a variety of applications. It is commonly used as a desiccant to absorb moisture, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations. Its unique properties make it an invaluable tool in many industries.



Key Players Covered in Activated Alumina market report are:



-Honeywell International Inc

-Axens

-CHALCO

-Huber

-BASF SE

-Porocel Industries

-Sumimoto

-Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

-Jiangsu Sanji

-Sorbead India.



Activated Alumina Market Segmentation as Follows:



Market Segmentation (by Type)

-Powdered Form Activated Alumina

-Sphered Form Activated Alumina



Market Segmentation (by Application)

-Fluoride Adsorbent

-Desiccant

-Catalyst

-Refractory Additives

-Others



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



