According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Activated Carbon Fiber market to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Breakdown by Application (Solvent Recovery, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Catalyst Carrier) by Type (Viscose Staple based, Pitch based, Cellulosic Fiber, Phenolic Resin) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Activated Carbon Fiber market size is estimated to increase by USD 118 Million at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 380.5 Million.



Definition:

The activated carbon fiber market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of activated carbon fibers. Activated carbon fibers are a specialized form of carbon fibers that have been treated with activation processes, such as chemical or thermal treatments, to create a highly porous structure. This porous structure gives activated carbon fibers a large surface area and high adsorption capacity, making them suitable for various applications.



Market Trends:

- Increasing demand for activated carbon fibers in the automotive sector for applications such as cabin air filters and emission control systems.

- Growing use of activated carbon fibers in energy storage devices, including supercapacitors and batteries.

- Rising adoption of activated carbon fibers in water treatment and air purification systems for improved filtration efficiency.



Market Drivers:

- Stringent environmental regulations and the need for effective pollution control solutions drive the demand for activated carbon fibers in industries such as water treatment and air purification.

- Growing concerns regarding water and air quality, particularly in developing economies, fuel the market for activated carbon fibers.

- Increasing industrialization and urbanization contribute to the rising demand for activated carbon fibers for pollution control and remediation applications.



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities due to increasing industrial activities and the need for environmental remediation.

- Growing awareness and adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly materials open avenues for the use of activated carbon fibers in various applications.



Market Challenges:

- Intense competition from alternative materials such as activated carbon powders, zeolites, and molecular sieves.

- Optimization of activation processes to achieve desired pore structures and surface characteristics for specific applications.

- Ensuring consistent quality and performance of activated carbon fibers through standardized manufacturing practices.



Market Restraints:

- High production costs associated with activated carbon fibers limit their widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.

- Limited availability of precursor materials with desirable properties for producing activated carbon fibers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Activated Carbon Fiber Market: Viscose Staple based, Pitch based, Cellulosic Fiber, Phenolic Resin



Key Applications/end-users of Activated Carbon Fiber Market: Solvent Recovery, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Catalyst Carrier



List of players profiled in this report: Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika, Gunei Chem, Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Taiwan Carbon Technology, Awa Paper, HP Materials Solutions, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Anhui Jialiqi, Nantong Senyou, Kejing Carbon Fiber, Nantong Beierge, Nantong Yongtong, Xintong ACF, Hailan Filtration Tech, Sinocarb Carbon Fibers, Nantong Jinheng, Zichuan Carbon Fiber.



