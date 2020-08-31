Activated Carbon Filters Market Worth $330 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- The report "Activated Carbon Filters Market by Type (Stainless Steel Shell, Carbon Steel Shell, Others), Application (Industrial Water Pollution Treatment, Drinking Water Purification, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The activated carbon filters market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 267.3 million in 2020 to USD 330 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth in activated cabon filters market is attributed to the stringent regulation on industrial discharge to control water pollution and regulations drinking water quality standards to control water borne dieases. The market growth is also attributed to the rapid urbanization and growth in industrial, food & beverage, pharmaceutical applications. One of the emerging applications of activated carbon filters is gas separation. Activated carbon filters are used to separate components of gas through pressure swing adsorption phenomena (PSA).



Stainless steel shell is the fastest-growing segment of activated carbon filters market

Stainless steel shell was the largest segment of the activated carbon filters market globally in 2019 in terms of value. Stainless steel shell is anticipated to account for the biggest share of the overall activated carbon filters market during the forecast period. The growth of stainless steel shell activated carbon filters is attributed to its durability and less-corrosive properties. Carbon steel shell activated carbon filters are less durable because of its corrosive nature.



Industrial water pollution treatment is the largest application of activated carbon filters market

The industrial water pollution treatment application is expected to be the largest, and drinking water purification application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall market. The global activated carbon filters market is mainly driven by the implementation of stringent regulations by regional governments and environmental agencies to control water pollution. Also, activated carbon filters are used to treat industrial discharge to re-use it in the manufacturing rocess again. Re-use of industrial discharge water and water pollution control are the two major making industrial water pollution treatment the largest application in the market.



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for activated carbon filters market.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for activated carbon filters in 2019. The market for this region is segmented into China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Rest of APAC. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economy. The region has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, accounting for over one-third of the world's GDP. High economic growth, coupled with the increasing population, is expected to drive the region's industrial sector. This is expected to increase the demand for activated carbon filters in water pollution treatment and water purification applications.



The key companies profiled in this report on the activated caron filters market include TIGG LLC (US), Puragen Activated Carbons (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Westech Engineering (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Lenntech B.V. (The Netherlands), Donau Carbon Corporation (Germany), General Carbon Corporation (US), Sereco S.R.L. (Italy), Carbtrol Corp (US).



Recent Developments :

- In January 2020, Kuraray expanded its Mississippi (US) activated carbon plant, which will increase the capacity of the plant by 50 million pounds of granular activated carbon (GAC) annually. GAC is used as filter media in activated carbon filters. This expansion will help the company to cater to the growing needs of activated carbon filters in the North American region.

- In April 2020, Cabot Corporation acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) (China). This acquisition will help the company to strengthen its market position in the APAC region.

- In November 2019, Cabot Corporation has expanded its carbon black production facility at Cilegon, Indonesia, by adding 80,000 metric tons of additional annual production capacity. This expansion is aimed at the company's global expansion strategy to increase its global footprint.

- In October 2019, Newterra Ltd. (US), a leading supplier of water solutions to industrial, municipal, and environmental remediation sector, acquired TIGG LLC (US). TIGG LLC will cater to its customers by offering a broad range of filtration solutions and extend its distribution network in the North American region with this acquisition.

- In September 2018, Kuraray acquired Calgon Carbons Corporation (US). The company strengthened its position in North America and the global activated carbon filters market with this acquisition.



