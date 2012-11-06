Activated Carbon Market- Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Activated carbon is a form of carbon, also known as activated charcoal and is being used in different chemical reactions. It is being processed to make it porous and have a large surface area. It is formed by activation of coal, lignite, wood chips, coconut shells and other carbonaceous materials. Among all the geographies United States is the largest market for activated carbon. The characteristics and uses of activated carbon are totally dependent on the type of material used in its production.



The market for activated carbon is set to thrive in the coming years due to its increasing usage in various applications such as, air purification plants, water treatment, medial and food and beverages.



The report contains the global scenario of Activated Carbon market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Activated Carbon market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



