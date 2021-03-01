Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Activated Carbon market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by its wide application in the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. The activated carbon is used as an adsorbent to reduce the pollutants produced during the manufacture of drugs.



Stringent regulations regarding the removal of mercury from the natural gas production units, power plant emissions and other anthropogenic sources are expected to propel the demand for activated carbon during the forecast period. Activated carbon is also used for water treatment in drinking water and industrial sectors, which will fuel the market growth.



The global Activated Carbon market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



This report on the global Activated Carbon Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Activated Carbon market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Activated Carbon market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Activated Carbon industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, AquaShield launches Philips Water GoZero, a new category of Philips-branded hydration products focused on transforming how people consume water. The product makes it possible for consumers to sustainably enjoy clean and refreshing drinking water on the go from both natural sources and tap.

Granular activated carbon (GAC) is a proven option for the removal of certain chemicals, particularly organic chemicals, from water. GAC filters also remove chemicals that give objectionable tastes or odor to water, such as chlorine or hydrogen sulfide.

Coal-based activated carbon is considerably used in portable water purification, which is a major application end-use. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the period 2020-2027.

In the automotive industry, activated carbon is used for the control of emissions, which removes VOCs and enhances the quality of cabin air. It is also used to create electrodes for supercapacitors. Automotive cabin air filters purify air to reduce the odors using activated carbon filter pads.

Europe held a significant share due to stringent regulations, environmental concerns, and government initiatives to safeguard the environment. The economic scenario of the country is affecting the demand for the market.

Key participants include Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Bead Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon

Other Activated Carbon



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wood/Coal

Coconut Shell

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage Processing

Automotive

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Air Purification

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

