The high demand for activated carbon is expected to grow because of the market for industrial air purification applications in mercury control technology. Many manufacturing plants would be needed to follow strict new environmental regulations for mercury and other harmful air contaminants, including coal-fired power plants, clinker cement plants, and other facilities running massive industrial boilers.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



The presence of both international and regional companies makes the competition diverse. Key players such as Donau Carbon GmbH; Activated Carbon Technologies; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd; Jacobi Carbons AB; Oxbow Activated Carbon; Kuraray Co., Ltd; Lenntech B.V.; Haycarb PLC; and Desotec Activated Carbon.



Market Drivers:



Activated carbon is used in water and sewage treatment due to its property to remove dissolved impurities and particulate. It also removes chlorine from water and eliminates some organic impurities. It is utilized in greenhouses and manufacturing sectors for air purification and to remove odors, toxic gases, and harmful dust particles. Medical and pharmaceutical, food and beverage processing, and automotive sectors are other application areas for the product.



Increasing levels of water and air pollution have prompted governments around the world to impose stringent water and air pollution controlling measures and waste treatment norms. The United States EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and government regulatory bodies have recommended activated carbon as a suitable material for removing chemical impurities like mercury, among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the activated carbon market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Granular

Powder

Pellets

Bead

Polymer Coated

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Liquid

Gaseous



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Air-Purification

Water-Purification

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others



Regional Landscape



In the APAC region, economies like India, China, and Japan are projected to lead the region in the coming years. Coconut shells are one of the most widely used and proven raw materials for manufacturing activated charcoal. Many of the Asian countries like the Philippines, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka have suitable tropical weather ideal for steady coconut cultivation, hence, making the Asia Pacific one of the prominent sources of raw material.



North America emerged as the second-largest market after Asia Pacific. Developed nations like North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth due to the saturation of end-use industries and a weak economic scenario, particularly in Europe. Strict governmental regulations, increasing environmental concerns, and standards as well as government initiatives to safeguard the environment, are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The market is being propelled by the increasing demand for water and air purification, mercury removal factories, and industrialization



An air purifier from the company Blueair can prevent some airborne diseases by trapping and removing the flu viruses from the air. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic air purifiers that can palliate severe airborne contagions are expected to meet a substantial demand from the consumers, and many more product-based or consumer electronics companies would start investing in the R&D to invent newer technological breakthroughs.



Rising development and industrialization of government subsidies also propel the activated carbon market.



The growing competition in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications is one of the main drivers for the market. Companies are embracing global development and advanced product manufacturing as their fundamental approach to competitiveness….Continued



The report emphasizes the following key questions:



Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?



Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?



Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?



Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?



Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Activated Carbon Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Activated Carbon Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



