Activated Carbon Market Size, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Global Market for activated carbon was valued at USD 1,913.2 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 4,180.5 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volumes, activated carbon demand was 1,204.5 kilo tons in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2013 to 2019.



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Increasing use to eliminate heavy metal residues from industrial waste coupled with growing concerns over environmental and the need to meet Mercury and Air Toxics Standard (MATS) issued by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aimed to reduce acid gas, mercury, and other metal emissions from oil and coal fired power plants is expected to drive activated carbon demand in the near future. Unreliable raw material availability with regards to coconut shell charcoal and metallurgical coal is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Reactivation of carbon is a key opportunity for manufacturers to reduce the operation cost of process as well as the carbon foot print.



Powdered activated carbon emerged as the largest product segment owing to its extensive use in mercury removal application and accounted for approximately 49% of the market in 2012. Gas phase is expected to be the fastest growing application for activated carbon at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2012 to 2018. Presently, liquid phase applications dominate the market and accounted for over 58% of the total volume consumed in 2012.



Water treatment was the largest end-use segment for activated carbon and accounted for over 40% of the consumption in 2012. The growing awareness of advantages of water treatment is expected to keep this segment largest over the forecast period. Air purification is expected to be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2013 to 2019. Pharmaceutical and medical is also one of the key end-user industries. Increasing demand for activated carbon in this industry is primarily due to increased pharmaceutical output in North America and Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific dominated the global activated carbon market and accounted for over 41% of the total revenue in 2012. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market for activated carbon, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2013 to 2019. Japan, China, and India are the major activated carbon producing countries in Asia Pacific. The demand in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% and 7.6% from 2013 to 2019 respectively.



The report segments the global activated carbon market as:



Activated Carbon Market: Product Segment Analysis



Powdered



Granular



Others (Extruded, impregnated, etc.)



Activated Carbon Market: Application Analysis



Liquid phase



Gas phase



Activated Carbon Market: End-Use Analysis



Water Treatment



Food & Beverage Processing



Pharmaceutical & Medical



Automotive



Air purification



Others (Solvent recovery, mining, catalysts, etc.)



Activated Carbon Market: Regional Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World



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