Active Adult Communities in West Palm Beach – a Hot New Real Estate Trend

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- With the Baby Boomer generation retiring, or semi-retiring, and looking for social, active 55+ communities – there has been a recent uptick in real estate sales for West Palm Beach. Florida is not new to the retiree real estate market, but with a generation of healthy, active retirees – there is a new kind of real estate being sought-after. West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and other popular cities in Palm Beach County have seen resurgence in their respective real estate markets since Active Adult Communities in these areas have begun renovating to include amenities and features suitable for healthy, social residents.



A local Palm Beach Realtor, Joel Harelik of The Harelik Team, has experienced this surge firsthand. A recent four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold in the Baywinds Community in West Palm Beach by The Harelik Team personifies the latest trend. Baywinds features such amenities as clubhouse, tennis courts, game room, library, sauna, billiards, resort-style pool, shuffleboard and more. These amenities which encourage an active, social experience, when combined with gated community living are meeting and exceeding the desired living standard of the Baby Boomer generation.



The West Palm Beach area is also a better location than traditionally popular Florida retirement cities. Many Florida cities and townships in remote areas were preferable with previous generations. West Palm Beach, a mid-sized city, is close to other mid-sized cities like Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Wellington which means residents can visit a variety of places and remain active throughout Palm Beach County.



