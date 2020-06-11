Active Calcium Silicate Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025: American Elements, Promat International NV, Skamol AS, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- An innate sub-vertical of the bulk and specialty chemicals industry, active calcium silicate market is set to accrue substantial proceeds in the upcoming years owing to its extensive applications in the construction sector. Its exceptionally high temperature stability and sound absorption properties have enabled the product to be massively used for various construction related projects like flyovers, airports, highways, fire stations, and several other commercial complexes.



In fact, as per Global Construction 2030 report, the construction output volume worldwide is expected to grow at a rate of 85 per cent, recording a valuation of USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. Moreover, it has been estimated that China, India, and the United States would acquire considerable stake, altogether 57 per cent, of the global growth.



Global Market Insights, Inc., report predicts that active calcium silicate market is expected to reach USD 210 million by the end of 2024, given its mounting use for fire protection in acoustic insulation, paints and coatings, Portland cement, and ceramics. Moreover, strong application trends across ceramic tile market would also produce an upsurge in the active calcium silicate demand worldwide.



Active calcium silicate | Fire protection applications



Active calcium silicate for fire protection applications has already gained critical acclaim globally, though its popularity has soared manifold post an incidence of massive fire break out in London's Grenfell tower in 2017. This incidence paved way for the deployment of conventional fire-stop system that prevents flames from entering the floor by the virtue of depth and composition of its construction. This system was reported to be developed by the incorporation of suitably insulated panels that are at least 1m deep and comprise galvanized steel sheet and calcium silicate.



The dominance of these chemicals in fire protection applications can be attributed to their non-combustible, economic viability, and lightweight nature. Moreover, these chemicals also pose the ability to withstand extreme heat for a longer duration of time while standing as a potential alternative for traditional construction materials.



Besides, regulatory intervention by various authoritative bodies and organizations have also strengthened the reach of active calcium silicate market on the global level. For instance, for ensuring the proper management of fire safety standards in residential and commercial buildings across the European states, the European Association for Passive Fire Protection (EAPFP) has mandatorily imposed regulations and guidelines, thus accelerating the market growth over the foreseeable period.



Unveiling the regional landscape trends across active calcium silicate industry



Amidst the productively charged intense share battle, North America, especially the United States, has been deemed to observe considerable percentage of authority over the regional demographics of this industry. This can be credited to the supportive regulations by ASTM in the States to direct, formulate, and regulate fire safety standards. This apart, the surging consumption of paints and coatings by myriad sectors such as home furnishing, automotive, and construction would also propel the industry dynamics over the due course of time.



It has been reported that the U.S paints and coatings industry has about USD 28.4 billion product shipments recorded till date. This growth alone can solemnly drive the region's active calcium silicate market growth in the ensuing years.



Another regional belt which is likely to emerge as a vanguard for active calcium silicate industry is Asia Pacific. What has driven the market growth in this region is the rapid urbanization and ongoing construction activities across various emerging economies like China and India. Besides, this prolific rise in construction activities is also establishing avenues for the need of fire protection systems. In this regard, China has come up as a hotbed for the industry as it has been observing significant government initiatives towards the installation of fire protection in residential and commercial infrastructures.



What that the factors laying a negative influence on the growth of global active calcium silicate market?



Despite the fact that active calcium silicate market is witnessing promising gains in the upcoming years, several limitations, like the ones mentioned below, are expected to produce a downfall in the growth curve of this market in the near future:

- Stringent regulatory norms laid down by different regulatory bodies like OSHA, NIOSH, and EAPFP would slow down the production of these chemicals. OSHA, for example, has introduced standard for permissible exposure limit to avoid hazards to human health and associated safety concerns. More so, these regulations might also incur additional expenses that add to the production costs, subsiding its demand globally.



- COVID-19 impact on the overall industry: The infectious disease, which took pace from Wuhan province of China in 2019, has brought about a massive slowdown in the manufacturing and construction businesses owing to implementation of lockdown across various regions of the globe. Its adverse effects are now being felt in the active calcium silicate market, whose growth graph is gradually declining due to the halt in production.

However, it has been predicted that post stabilization of the global economy, active calcium silicate industry would witness appreciable returns in the upcoming years.



