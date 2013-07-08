Active Electronic Components Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Electronic components may be broadly classified as active and passive. Unlike the latter, active electronic components possess a p-n junction and need a minimum energy threshold in order to function. Active electronic components constitute the electronic circuitry in a number of devices and can be divided into transistors, diodes, and semiconductors among others. The market can be segmented by application into a number of sectors which include consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Due to the growing criticality of technology across a host of industries, the demand active electronic component has seen a significant surge in the recent years. This demand is expected to continue this upward trend in the near future as a growing number of domains such as global positioning systems (GPS) used in the automotive industry and the biomedical equipment market for disease detection now requires the use of these components, and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leader.



A spurt in technology has given rise to the use of active electronic components in the electronics industry. Consumer electronics such as personal computers, cameras, digital entertainment units, as well as new software have resulted into higher production of compatible components. The telecommunications sector witnesses niche developments periodically, which have given birth to new devices. Besides these, the automotive industry uses intelligent systems which have contributed to the rapid development of the necessary equipment. These act as major drivers for the active electronic components market, since intelligent systems are the constituents of these devices.



The use of passive components in many devices may act as a restraint for the active electronic components market. With an increase in the target markets’ size for electronic components, the demand for passive electronic components is also on the rise. There are a plethora of opportunities in the active electronic components market in the medical sector. These components are a part of essential medical electronics and tools, and are required in this field for the tracking and treatment of diseases. The advent of 3G and 4G technologies along with enhancement in the field of networking and internet are responsible for an escalated demand for electronic components in the telecommunications market.



Some of the key players in this market are LEDtronics, Inc., API Electronics, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Delphi Connection Systems, and Kyocera Corp. among others.



