Active Fitness Center Seeks Donations for September's Hungry Bowl Dog & Cat Food Drive

Sewell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Family owned and operated Active Fitness Center in Sewell, New Jersey is putting its very best foot forward with the Hungry Bowl Dog and Cat Food Drive through the month of September. The popular gym is raising the banner high in the South Jersey area famously known as “Little Philly” for the sake of rescued canines and felines in local Washington Township. “We know people will want get involved with food donations for the local animal rescues, fosters and shelters who rely solely on donations to survive.” said Mike Reis, Owner of Active Fitness Center. “I’m a dog lover myself and when a member of the center brought it to my attention that there’s a desperate need for food to help these rescued animals I knew we had to get involved. Suddenly, making a huge difference became a priority.”



Doing their part to recognize the faithful people that give of their time and efforts to house rescued animals every day of the year, Active Fitness Center’s efforts to gather food donations will help take them on through the winter season. Dog and cat food donations will be gratefully accepted at the Active Fitness Center located at 309 Fries Mill Road in Sewell, New Jersey 08080. Donations can be dropped off during business hours Monday through Thursday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Active Fitness Center offers personal training, free weights, bootcamps, cardio, tanning and many more services all without the corporate entanglements. The owner, Mike Reis, is a dedicated member of the community focused on helping residents live healthier active lives resulting in his business becoming the local hometown favorite fitness center.



For more information visit www.ActiveFitnessCenter.com or www.SewellFitnessCenter.com . To connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube visit www.Facebook.com/ActiveFitnessCenter , www.Twitter.com/ActiveFitness3 , www.Pinterest.com/ActiveFitness and www.YouTube.com/ActiveFitnessCenter respectively.



CONTACT:

Mike Reis

(856) 589-3633