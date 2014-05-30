Active Life Podiatrists of London Launch New Dry Needling Acupuncture Treatments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Active Life Podiatry, one of London’s top providers of podiatry services, has expanded their range of services to include dry needling acupuncture treatments.



Active Life Podiatry looks after the health of lower leg and foot. Their specialists are fully qualified to treat all kinds of foot infections, growths, malfunctions, running-related complaints and other injuries.



The new treatment involves inserting fine filiform needles into trigger points found in muscles, tendons, ligaments and joints. Active trigger points are often found some distance away from the area of pain. For example, an active trigger point in the calf can refer pain in the heel, this is often confused with plantar fasciitis.



Acupuncture has been demonstrated by a wealth of research to be beneficial, especially in pain management. A study published in the journal Acupuncture in Medicine in 2009 found acupuncture to be effective in relieving otherwise unresponsive chronic foot pain. Acupuncture on the feet can also increase blood flow to the foot and lower leg.



Active Life Podiatry successfully uses dry needling for thigh pain, knee pain and arthritis, calf soreness, night cramps, restless legs, shin splints, Achilles tendinitis, heel pain, plantar fasciitis, neuromas, non-specific foot pain and scar tissue.



Active Life Podiatry also offer more traditional podiatrist services. They specialise in children’s feet; watching their feet develop, advising on footwear, suggesting remedial exercises and treating infant foot diseases and congenital disorders.



Experts across the three branches are also qualified in the treatment of a variety of sports injuries; with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to analyse the way clients walk and run. They can then prescribe the right solution to problems of gait and posture. Sportsmen and women can be provided with the best footwear and tailor-made insoles (orthoses, orthotics) to maximise their performance.



About Active Life Podiatry

Established in 1988, Active Life Podiatry is one of London’s most clinically advanced foot specialists. They have three branches; in South Kensington, Putney and Fulham and are members of the Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists, The Health Professions Council and are recognised by all the top medical insurance companies.



Active Life Podiatry Fulham

133 Lillie Road

London SW6 7SX

020 7381 6682



Active Life Podiatry Putney

266 Upper Richmond Road,

Putney, London, SW15 6TQ

020 7386 5016



Active Life Podiatry South Kensington

2 Pelham Street

London SW7 2NG

020 7385 9152



Contact: John Durkin on 020 7381 6682

Email: info@alpodiatrylondon.co.uk



133 Lillie Road

Fulham

London

SW6 7SX

United Kingdom



Website: http://www.alpodiatrylondon.co.uk/