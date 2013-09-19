Active Morning Movers - Chilco River Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:CRVH), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:CRVH), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY)



Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +73.28% at the price of $0.0250 recently, the company gained a total traded volume of 3.99 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.05. So far, the company’s stock is up +3387.50% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +3387.50%. Chilco River Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a hotel and casino in Lima, Peru. It operates the Miramar hotel and casino, which include a hotel, restaurants, a gaming casino, and real property.



For How Long CRVH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reported the gain of +0.97% and at the price of $69.91 with the recent traded volume of 218,704.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $70.08. The company has a total market capitalization of $223.29 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $61.50 - $73.90. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of +7.06%. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring.



For How Long NSRGY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) rose +7.03% at the price of $0.105 after opening at $0.10. Stock traded recently with the total traded volume of 5.09 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.13 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.10, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.11. NTEK’s beta value stands at 1.27 points. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Will NTEK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY) reported the up of +2.25%, at $8.64, with the overall traded volume of 137,716.00 shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +8.40%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.36 and $11.89 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.71. Its introductory price for the day was $8.67. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme, Teak.



Why Should Investors Buy TUWOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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