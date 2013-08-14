Active Morning Movers - North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC)



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) opened at the price of $1.35, along with 60.32 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.37 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.22 by scoring -10.29% at 12:11PM.The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 43.33%. In the previous 3 months it scored +29%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 147,752.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 227,180.00 shares. North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.12, starting its day trade with a price of $0.12 and reported an a decrease of -2.93%. Its most recent trading price was $0.116 at 12:16 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.08 - $0.48, while today, up until 12:16 PM, its minimum price was $0.11. EKDKQ recently added a volume of 1.23 million shares, versus its average volume of 1.73 million shares. Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG).



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 2.47% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -0.23 points, while its earnings per share was $-0.20.During the last 5 day’s it gained 52.03%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +28.97%. The company’s traded volume is 143,741.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 120,304.00 shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases. The ANAVEX portfolio involves new sigma receptor compounds (ligands) in the preclinical stage for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.



What was the Moving Force behind AVXL On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AVXL



Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC) is trading with a fall of -16.67% along with the exchange price of $0.0035 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0045.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -81.77% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 12.9%. Today, up until 12:21PM, its minimum price was $0.0031. SAFC recently added a volume of 6.32 million shares, versus its average volume of 4.22 million shares. SafeCode Drug Technologies Corp. is a development stage company. On December 15, 2010, the Company entered into an Assignment agreement in relation to a a voice-enabled protector for administering medicine whereby the Company acquired all of its interests. SafeCode Drug Technology Corp. focuses to license the patent-pending technology to one or more third-party partners.



Will SAFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/