Active Morning Movers - Stocks Buzz - STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), American Soil Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SOYL), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), American Soil Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SOYL), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) gained volume of 96,230.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 191,601.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.19 - $1.12 and the day range was $1.06 - $1.10, recently. The stock opened the session at $1.07, remained amid the day range of $1.06 - $1.10 and its recent trading price was $1.07. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.94% in its trading session. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



What was the Moving Force behind SBOTF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SBOTF



In the recent trading session, American Soil Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SOYL) traded 462,146.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 675,972.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.47. The stock was a bear and dropped -31.16%, while its trading price stayed at $0.0380. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.59 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 1166.67%. American Soil Technologies, Inc., incorporated on January 09, 1997, develop, manufacture on an outsourced basis and market advanced products that decrease the need for water and improves the soil in the Green Industry consisting of agriculture, turf and horticulture.



Has SOYL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) volume of the stock was 23,256.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 569,745.00 shares. The stock boosted 0.45% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $4.42. The stock traded 23,256.00 shares and its average volume remained 569,745.00 shares. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Will NVIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) traded with volume of 693,374.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.70 million shares. The stock decreased -2.34% and was recently trading at $0.125. The market capitalization of the stock remained 34.10 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.80. Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG). CDG include Digital Capture and Devices, Retail Systems Solutions, Consumer Inkjet Systems and Consumer Imaging Services.



Will EKDKQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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