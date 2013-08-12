Active Morning Movers - TraBlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TraBlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) Company reported an increase of +7.66% along with the trading price of $10.52 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $10.65



DPHS recently gained a volume of 49.87M shares, while its average volume is 24.13M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $6.22- $24.13M, while today, up until 1:11PM, its minimum price was $10.12.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it decline -30.98%. BlackBerry Limited, formerly Research In Motion Limited, is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market.



For How Long BBRY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) stock hit its highest price at $0.02, after starting its trade at $0.02. Company reported a increase of +32.02% at the price of $0.0235 recently and its current day range is from $0.02 to $0.02.



BRZG total market capitalization remained $7.78M shares. Its current volume is 41.22M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 10.80M shares. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources.



For How Long CERP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) recently decline -56.47% after opening at $1.45. Its current trading price is $1.55. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 24.05M shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 1.34M shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.61 while its minimum price was $1.37. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the decline of -62.68%. Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases.



Will VICL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) opened day trade at $13.95 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $13.99 . Overall trading volume of the shares is 20.64M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 43.53M shares.



If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than +3.74%. Micron Technology, Inc., is a global manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices, principally NAND Flash, DRAM and NOR Flash memory, as well as other memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems for use in computing, consumer, networking, automotive, industrial, embedded and mobile products. In addition, the Company manufactures semiconductor components for CMOS images sensors and other semiconductor products.



Is MU a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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