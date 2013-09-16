Active Movers - ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY), Abakan Inc (OTCMKTS: ABKI), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY), Abakan Inc (OTCMKTS: ABKI), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY).



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) decreased -1.06% and closed at $3.56 on a traded volume of 134.805 shares, in comparison to 497.876 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.10 billion.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) soared 1.25% and closed at $20.23 on a traded volume of 69.121 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 47.810 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.85%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.12 and $20.29.



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide.



Abakan Inc (OTCMKTS: ABKI) dropped -4.76% and closed at $2.00. So far in three months, the stock is down -33.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.56 and $3.50 and during the previous trading session it marked $2.09 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.60 and the overall traded volume that day was 70.149 shares.



Will ABKI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Abakan Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets nanocomposite materials, fabricated metal products, engineered metal composites, and engineered reactive materials for applications in the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, aerospace and defense, energy, infrastructure, and processing industries primarily in the United States.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) ended its day with the plunge of -1.09%. It was closed at the price of $4.54 after making its opening at $4.58. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 65.052 shares, as compared to its average volume of 102.971 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $4.64, while it scored its top level for the day at $4.58.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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