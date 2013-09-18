Active Movers - Amcor Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AMCRY), Axxess Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: AXXE), Powerdyne International Inc (OTCBB: PWD), Hopto Inc (OTCBB: HPTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amcor Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AMCRY), Axxess Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: AXXE), Powerdyne International Inc (OTCBB: PWD), Hopto Inc (OTCBB: HPTO).



Amcor Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AMCRY) opened its last trade at the price of $41.00. Its closing price was $40.81 showed no change for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 50.147 shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.758 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.99.



Amcor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions primarily in Australia, the United States, and Switzerland.



Is AMCRY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Axxess Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: AXXE) percentage change surged 13.99% to close at $0.550 with the total traded volume of 182.955 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 76.664 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.45 - $1.04, while its day lowest price was $0.49. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.55.



Axxess Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the marketing and distribution of various pharmaceutical products and diagnostic medical devices in Canada and internationally.



Will AXXE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Powerdyne International Inc (OTCBB: PWD) traded on volume of 951.114 shares in the last session against average volume of 39.548 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0800 by scoring 90.48% gained.



Powerdyne International, Inc., formerly Greenmark Acquisition Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on manufacturing, installing, maintaining, owning and operating portable electrical power generation equipment (gensets).



Will PWD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hopto Inc (OTCBB: HPTO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.50 and closed at $0.500 by scoring -1.96% decreased. The stock traded with total volume of 256.822 shares, while the average trading volume remained 126.164 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.17. Day range for the stock was $0.46 -$0.51.



HopTo Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports application publishing software solutions and productivity products for mobile devices. It operates in two segments, GO-Global and hopTo.



Will HPTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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