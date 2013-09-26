Active Movers - Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened its last trade at the price of $114.80. Its closing price was $112.48 after losing -2.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.66 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.21 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.50.



Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Will AMGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) percentage change plunged -0.27% to close at $76.34 with the total traded volume of 3.63 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 3.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $44.27 - $77.85, while its day lowest price was $76.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $77.01.



Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide.



Will SBUX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded on volume of 3.45 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.98 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.48 and closed at $33.48 by scoring -2.31%.In the last three months the stock was up 131.38 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.02 - $34.49.



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care primarily in the United States.



Will CLDX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) started its last trading session with the price of $24.16 and closed at $25.42 by scoring 5.39%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.43 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.65 million shares. Day range for the stock was $24.16 and $25.76.



SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



Will SPWR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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