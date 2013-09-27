Active Movers - Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) opened its last trade at the price of $4.74. Its closing price was $4.53 after losing -1.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.95 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.04 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.85. Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and sale of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located in the United States.



Will ACI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) showed no change, close at $14.07 with the total traded volume of 8.48 million shares while its average volume of 11.41 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.38 - $17.34, while its day lowest price was $13.99. The share price hit the day highest price of $14.16. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services in Brazil and internationally.



Is ITUB a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded on volume of 7.55 million shares in the last session against average volume of 15.08 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.25 and closed at $9.18 by scoring -0.76%.In the last three months the stock was down -3.67% while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.18 - $10.52. Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States.



Will RF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) started its last trading session with the price of $3.27 and closed at $3.27 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 7.55 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.53 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.44. Day range for the stock was $3.24 and $3.30. Synovus financial corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides integrated financial services. Its integrated financial services include commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services.



Can Investors Bet on SNV after this News update? Find Out Here



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