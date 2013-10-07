Active Movers - BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Steven Madden, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SHOO), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS: VHGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Steven Madden, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SHOO), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS: VHGI).



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) opened its last trade at the price of $11.93. Its closing price was $12.03 after gaining +1.43% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 79,861 shares, while its average trading volume remained 148,539 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.82.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Steven Madden, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SHOO) percentage change surged +1.06% to close at $36.25with the total traded volume of 260,299 shares while its average volume of 411,064 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.87 - $37.73, while its day lowest price was $35.58. The share price hit the day highest price of $36.63.



Stevia Corp. provides various farm management services. The company’s farm management services include training the farmers on the correct protocols and methodologies; and providing ongoing technical assistance during the crop cycle, as well as inputs, such as the seedlings, fertilizers, and additives that are required to use.



Will SHOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY) traded on volume of 68,776 shares in the last session against average volume of 99,848 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.83 and closed at $4.86 by losing -0.61%. In the last three months the stock was down -1.02%, while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.69 - $5.90.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS: VHGI) started its last trading session with the price of $0.0042 and closed at $0.007 by scoring +66.67%. The stock traded with total volume of 8.8 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.52 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.40.



VHGI Holdings, Inc. engages in coal mining operations. It primarily focuses on coal production at the Landree Mine coal property, which covers an area of 2,600 acres located in Greene County, Indiana.



Will VHGIContinue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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