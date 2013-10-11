Active Movers - Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY), Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:EVSV), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:EVSV), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC).



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) opened its last trade at the price of $115.81. Its closing price was $116.64 after gaining 2.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 16.249 shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.373 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide.



Will BAYRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) percentage change surged 2.99% to close at $13.66 with the total traded volume of 50.591 shares while its average volume of 71.785 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $13.97, while its day lowest price was $13.48. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.68. Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:EVSV) traded on volume of 23.15 million shares in the last session against average volume of 30.04 million shares. The company closed at $0.0013 by scoring 8.33%. In the last 6 months the stock was down -94.32%. Transfer Technology International Corp., through its subsidiary, Xterminate, Inc., offers Xt2000 Orange Oil for termite eradication.



Will EVSV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.84 and closed at $0.880 by scoring 4.89%. The stock traded with total volume of 283.660 shares, while the average trading volume remained 231.266 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $0.82 and $0.88. ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies.



Will CDXC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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