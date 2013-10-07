Active Movers - Boston Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:BTHE), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Boston Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:BTHE), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY).



Boston Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:BTHE) opened its last trade at the price of $0.70. Its closing price was $1.10 after gaining +52.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 160,747 shares, while its average trading volume remained 5,675 shares.



Boston Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs focusing on complex carbohydrate chemistry to address diabetes and inflammatory diseases.



Will BTHE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF) percentage change surged +0.15% to close at $19.86 with the total traded volume of 16,095 shares while its average volume of 26,118 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.78 - $25.53, while its day lowest price was $19.85. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.05.



Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Guyana.



Will PEGFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) traded on volume of 247,540 shares in the last session against average volume of 284,155 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.27 and closed at $1.25 by losing -1.57%. In the last three months the stock was up 19.05% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.15 - $1.74.



22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



Will XXII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) started its last trading session with the price of $1.58 and closed at $1.58 by scoring +1.94%. The stock traded with total volume of 188,826 shares, while the average trading volume remained 272,601 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.04. Day range for the stock was $1.55 and $2.85.



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Will IWSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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