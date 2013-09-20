Active Movers - Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY), BioNitrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: BION), RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I (OTCMKTS: RIOCF), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: ITEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY), BioNitrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: BION), RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I (OTCMKTS: RIOCF), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: ITEN).



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) opened its last trade at the price of $13.91. Its closing price was $13.70 after losing -1.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 227.942 shares, while its average trading volume remained 45.822 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.93.



Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BioNitrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: BION) percentage change surged 7.46% to close at $0.0778 with the total traded volume of 1.12 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 167.430 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0.3 - $0.44, while its day lowest price was $0.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.08.



Bio Nitrogen Corporation operates as a biotechnology company and offers production of urea for sale as fertilizer.



Will BION Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I (OTCMKTS: RIOCF) traded on volume of 64.234 shares in the last session against average volume of 22.081 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $24.51 and closed at $24.24 by scoring -0.49% decreased. In the last three months the stock was down -3.58% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $22.36 - $29.17.



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, developing, and operating retail real estate properties in Canada.



Will RIOCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: ITEN) started its last trading session with the price of $2.39 and closed at $2.17 by scoring -7.66%. The stock traded with total volume of 138.153 shares, while the average trading volume remained 167.715 shares. Day range for the stock was $2.15 -$2.39.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States.



Will ITEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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