Active Movers - Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY).



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX) Its closing price was $0.0016 after gaining 6.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 39.88 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 19.29 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -1.55. Creative Edge Nutrition Inc. (CENergy), formerly Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc, is engaged in the development, marketing and sales of nutraceuticals and health supplements.



Will FITX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) percentage change plunged -3.06% to close at $16.45 with the total traded volume of 53.140 shares while its average volume of 69.092 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.13 - $18.08, while its day lowest price was $16.31. The share price hit the day highest price of $16.54.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) traded on volume of 40.006 million shares in the last session against average volume of 39.020 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.00 and closed at $33.99 by scoring -0.58%. In the last three months the stock was up 3.63% while its 52 week range of the stock was $24.30 - $35.75. L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetic group. It is structured into three branches: Cosmetics, The Body Shop and Dermatology. The Cosmetics branch is divided into four sectors: Consumer Products, Professional Products, Luxury Products and Active Cosmetics.



Will LRLCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) started its last trading session with the price of $20.00 and closed at $19.95 by scoring 0.35%. The stock traded with total volume of 37.157 shares, while the average trading volume remained 92.654 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.34. Day range for the stock was $19.81 and $20.40. MTN Group Limited (MTN) is a multinational telecommunications company offering mobile communication and related products and services to individuals and businesses on three continents.



Will MTNOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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