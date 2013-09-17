Active Movers - Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: CWGL), Pearson plc (LON: PSON), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CCGI), SCRIP ADVANTAGE INC (OTCMKTS: SCPV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: CWGL), Pearson plc (LON: PSON), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CCGI), SCRIP ADVANTAGE INC (OTCMKTS: SCPV).



Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: CWGL) increased 0.21% and closed at $9.52 on a traded volume of 106.305 shares, in comparison to 35.014 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 1.82%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $232.84 million and its total outstanding shares are 24.46 million



Will CWGL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. engages in the production, sale, and export of wines. It sells wines through independent wine and spirits distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.



Pearson plc (LON: PSON) plunged -0.47% and closed at $1,277.00 on a traded volume of 2.06 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.47 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.04%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1,274.00 and $1, .291.00.



Will PSON Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CCGI) showed no change, closed at $1.22. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.15%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.96 and $2.00 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.35 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.22 and the overall traded volume that day was 54.740 shares.



Is CCGI a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group, Inc., a development stage company, provides electric charging services for the electric vehicle (EV) automobile market primarily in North America.



SCRIP ADVANTAGE INC (OTCMKTS: SCPV) after opening its shares at the price of $0.02, jumped 10.00% to close the day at $0.0220. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, in comparison to 40.028 shares of average trading volume.



Will SCPV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Scrip Advantage, Inc. providing fundraising solutions built for nonprofit customers in California.



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