Active Movers - Dig-It Underground, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGX), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dig-It Underground, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGX), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE).



Dig-It Underground, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGX) Its closing price was $0.0012 after gaining 33.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 27.93 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.90 million shares. Dig-it Underground, Inc., a consumer products company, engagers in the provision of open edition prints, limited edition prints, and apparel. The company offers posters and prints, such as specialty posters, decorative prints, and art reproductions.



Will DIGX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) percentage change plunged -2.44% to close at $0.0800 with the total traded volume of 1.35 million shares while its average volume of 1.14 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.66, while its day lowest price was $0.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.09. Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



Will TRTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) traded on volume of 33.879 shares in the last session against average volume of 62.195 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $25.17 and closed at $25.18 by scoring -1.56%.In the last three months the stock was up 28.27% while its 52 week range of the stock was $18.34 - $25.81 GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally.



Will GDFZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) started its last trading session with the price of $2.36 and closed at $2.24 by scoring -1.75%. The stock traded with total volume of 91.199 shares, while the average trading volume remained 78.476 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.35. Day range for the stock was $2.19 and $2.36. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops Solar Window electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



Will NENE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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