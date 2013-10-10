Active Movers - EASTS WEST PETE (OTCMKTS:EWPMF), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EASTS WEST PETE (OTCMKTS:EWPMF), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY).



EASTS WEST PETE (OTCMKTS:EWPMF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.54. Its closing price was $0.525 after losing -0.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 414.629 shares, while its average trading volume remained 143.706 shares. East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It primarily invests in conventional and unconventional resource plays.



Will EWPMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG) showed no change, close at $0.0016 with the total traded volume of 16.39 million shares while its average volume of 10.75 million shares. TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology.



Is TAGG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY) traded on volume of 176.939 shares in the last session against average volume of 283.349 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.42 and closed at $13.31 by scoring -0.97%. In the last three months the stock was up 9.82% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.10 - $14.72. Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Will TOELY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) started its last trading session with the price of $11.88 and closed at $11.99 by scoring 2.14%. The stock traded with total volume of 59.473 shares, while the average trading volume remained 147.917 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.82. Day range for the stock was $11.80 and $12.03. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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