Active Movers - Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY), Cielo S a (OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY), Cielo S A (OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY).



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Showed no change, closing price was $0.0128. The company traded with the total volume of 7.92 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.16 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 551.19. Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings.



Can Investors Bet on ECOB after this News update? Find Out Here



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) percentage change surged 0.46% to close at $13.10 with the total traded volume of 66.827 shares while its average volume of 70.696 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.53 - $14.34, while its day lowest price was $13.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.11. KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Will KDDIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cielo S A (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) traded on volume of 175.845 shares in the last session against average volume of 40.611 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $26.35 and closed at $27.20 by scoring 3.30%.In the last three months the stock was up 7.98% while its 52 week range of the stock was $18.42 - $28.51. Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil.



Will CIOXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) started its last trading session with the price of $10.07 and closed at $10.08 by scoring 0.70%. The stock traded with total volume of 59.813 shares, while the average trading volume remained 92.662 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.45. Day range for the stock was $10.01 and $10.08. Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



Will SCGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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