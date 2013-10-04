Active Movers - EUROPEAN AERONAUTIC (OTCMKTS:EADSY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI), Cubic Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EUROPEAN AERONAUTIC (OTCMKTS:EADSY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI), Cubic Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNR).



EUROPEAN AERONAUTIC (OTCMKTS:EADSY) opened its last trade at the price of $66.55. Its closing price was $66.20 after losing -0.05% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 687.161 shares, while its average trading volume remained 25.119 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.83.



Will EADSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) percentage change plunged -0.72% to close at $0.137 with the total traded volume of 1.10 million shares while its average volume of 3.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.23, while its day lowest price was $0.13. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.14. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) materials Technology Company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI) traded on volume of 65.27 million shares in the last session against average volume of 153.71 million shares. The company closed at $0.0015 by scoring 7.14%. In the last three months the stock was up 1400%.



Will CBYI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cubic Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNR) started its last trading session with the price of $0.44 and closed at $0.439 by scoring 4.52%. The stock traded with total volume of 185.790 shares, while the average trading volume remained 51.149 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.69. Day range for the stock was $0.39 and $0.45. Cubic Energy, Inc. (Cubic) is an independent energy company engaged in the development and production of, and exploration for, crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.



Will CBNR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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