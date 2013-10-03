Active Movers - Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY).



Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO) opened its last trade at the price of $0.59. Its closing price was $0.589 after gaining 2.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 145.199 shares, while its average trading volume remained 170.808 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01. hopTo Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports application publishing software solutions and productivity products for mobile devices. It operates in two segments, GO-Global and hopTo.



Will HPTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) percentage change surged 0.14% to close at $7.25 with the total traded volume of 65.266 shares while its average volume of 320.569 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.70 - $11.06, while its day lowest price was $7.17. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.25. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Will PPERY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) traded on volume of 28.502 shares in the last session against average volume of 52.578 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.04 and closed at $19.22by scoring 1.26%. In the last three months the stock was up13.13% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $15.00- $19.31. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) started its last trading session with the price of $10.13 and closed at $10.13 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 53.529 shares, while the average trading volume remained 156.784 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.77. Day range for the stock was $10.06 and $10.14. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Is CFRUY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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