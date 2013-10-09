Active Movers - HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF).



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) opened its last trade at the price of $0.20. Its closing price was $0.200 after losing -4.76% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 529.130 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.17 million shares. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Will HRTPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO) percentage change plunged -7.32% to close at $0.0038 with the total traded volume of 15.53 million shares while its average volume of 9.55 million shares. One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls.



Will OWOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) traded on volume of 33.709 shares in the last session against average volume of 32.484 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.30 and closed at $32.03 by scoring -1.05%. In the last three months the stock was up 21.05% while its 52 week range of the stock was $23.74 - $35.40. National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services.



Will NABZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF) started its last trading session with the price of $0.40 and closed at $0.382 by scoring -4.50%. The stock traded with total volume of 242.029 shares, while the average trading volume remained 164.076 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.36 and $0.41. Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design and development of Amadeus robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS).



Will TITXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/