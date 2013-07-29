Active Movers - Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) opened at the price of $0.0041 along with touched its highest price of the day at $0.0042 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0031 by scoring -26.19% at 12:18PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it declined almost -44.64%. In the previous 3 months it declined -68.69%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 21.17Mshares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 3.64M shares. Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry.



Has LATF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.18, starting its day trade with a price of $0.18. Its most recent trading price was $0.170 at decline -2.80 % 1.23PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $0.33, while today, up until 1.25PM, its minimum price was $0.17. Liquidmetal Technologies recently added a volume of 4.06M shares, versus its average volume of 13.82M shares. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys.



Has LQMT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went 0.350 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -3.57 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gain +56.22%. The company’s traded volume is 377,397.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 12,536.00 shares. Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector.



Can Investors Bet on GRLT after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) up +0.74%, along with the exchange price of $44.86up till now while its introductory price for today was $44.80.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained +30.03% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the gain of +6.03%. Today, up until 1:21PM, its minimum price was $44.70. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 698,283.00 shares, versus its average volume of 75,625.00 shares. Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Will TCEHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/