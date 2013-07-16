Active Movers - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC (OTCMKTS:VDSC)



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) ’s shares traded down -1.35% during the current trading session, hitting $34.45 recently.



The share price of GELYY is currently trading within the range of $34.45 to $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12billion. Company’s beta value stands at 1.82 points. GELYY current trading volume is 114,037.00shares, while its average volume is 80,771.00 shares. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five business groups: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods.



Has LVMUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY)’s shares traded down -1.89% during the current trading session, hitting $0.520 recently. The share price of DBOEY is currently trading within the range of $0.49to $0.54.



DBOEY current trading volume is 249,350.00 shares, while its average volume is 755,240.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a positive performance overall, gaining 0.97%. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas.



Has HRTPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) is trading with an drop of -0.91%, along with the trading price of $14.20 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $14.24.



NOK recently gained a volume of 109,952.00 shares, while its average volume is 299,957.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $10.54- $15.19, while today, up until 12:47PM, its minimum price was $14.11.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it declined -0.35%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the decline of -4.44%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand.



Has RBGLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC (OTCMKTS:VDSC) stock hit its highest price at $0.01, after starting its trade at $0.01. traded at the price of $0.0059 recently and its current day range is from $0.01 to $0.01.



VDSC total market capitalization remained $ 643,600.00 shares. Its current volume is 4.80 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 15.38 million shares. ALAS International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the federal and local governments, and the private sector.



Can Investors Bet on VDSC after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/