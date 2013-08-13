Active Movers: Manulife Financial Corporation (USA)(NYSE:MFC), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Manulife Financial Corporation (USA)(NYSE:MFC), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)



Manulife Financial Corporation (USA)(NYSE:MFC) opened its shares at the price of $17.10 for the day. Its closing price was $17.09 after losing -0.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.83 million shares. The beta of MFC stands at2.18.



Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.



Has MFC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR) percentage change surged +0.11% to close at $17.54 with the total traded volume of 4.12 million shares, and average volume of 5.22million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.24 - $19.65, while its day lowest price was $17.37 and it hit its day highest price at $17.61.



Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 461.9 millijavascript:void(0);NYSE:AU on barrel of oil equivalent of proved oil and natural gas reserves, of which 77% was oil.



Why Should Investors Buy DNR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)() started its trading session with the price of $13.32 and closed at $13.48 by scoring +14.63%. AU’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.15 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.69 million shares. The beta of AU stands at 0.50. Day range of the stock was $13.30 -$13.59.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company with a portfolio of assets and differing orebody types in key gold producing regions.



Will AU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) ended its day with the gain of +8.96% and closed at the price of $2.19 after opening at $2.14. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.01 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.19 million shares.



McEwen Mining Inc. (McEwen Mining), formerly US Gold Corporation, is engaged in the exploration for and production of precious metals in the United States.



For How Long MUX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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