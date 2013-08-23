Active Movers: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR)



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened its shares at the price of $17.59 for the day. Its closing price was $17.82 after gaining +2.06% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.54million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.47 million shares. The beta of MGM stands at3.70.



MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company is a hospitality company. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of casino resorts.



Why Should Investors Buy MGM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) percentage change surged +3.05% to close at $15.21 with the total traded volume of 9.05 million shares, and average volume of 3.64 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.33 - $3.64, while its day lowest price was $14.53 and it hit its day highest price at $15.28.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO, Inc) is a specialty retailer that operates in the United Sates and Canada, and online at ae.com.



Will AEO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL) started its trading session with the price of $9.13 and closed at $9.04 by scoring +0.78%. TSL’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.99 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.22 million shares. The beta of TSL stands at 3.08. Day range of the stock was $8.57 -$9.40.



Trina Solar Limited (Trina Solar) is an integrated solar-power products manufacturer based in China with a global distribution network covering Europe, North America and Asia.



For How Long TSL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR) ended its day with the gain of +3.95% and closed at the price of $5.79 after opening at $5.62. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.93 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.43 million shares.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates as a multiple service bank. It offers a range of individual and corporate banking services.



For How Long BSBR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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