Active Movers - Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS).



Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) Its closing price was $0.0049 after losing -2.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 20.12 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 33.34 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 4.85.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America.



Will MINE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF) percentage change surged 0.16% to close at $21.01 with the total traded volume of 36.367 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 23.554 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.78 - $25.53, while its day lowest price was $20.87. The share price hit the day highest price of $21.08.



Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Guyana.



Will PEGFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) traded on volume of 1.705 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.593 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $299.68 and closed at $301.82 by scoring -1.11%.In the last three months the stock was down -0.06% while its 52 week range of the stock was $243.11 - $313.90.



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales



Will MITSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS) started its last trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0047 by scoring -21.67%. The stock traded with total volume of 8.66 million. Day range for the stock was $0.0046 and $0.0064.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc.



Will SITS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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