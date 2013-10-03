Active Movers - Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF).



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) opened its last trade at the price of $286.75. Its closing price was $286.70 after losing -1.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.275 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.630 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products; mining and sale of iron ore; sales and trading of scrap, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous material products; copper mining in Chile; scrap metal recycling; and nickel and cobalt smelting.



Will MITSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) percentage change surged 0.31% to close at $25.85 with the total traded volume of 28.369 shares while its average volume of 62.051 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.34 - $25.89, while its day lowest price was $25.64. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.89. GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services.



Will GDFZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) traded on volume of 162.709 shares in the last session against average volume of 146.087 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.76 and closed at $11.94 by scoring -0.42%. In the last three months the stock was up 28.4% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.88 - $14.60. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) closed at $0.0007 by scoring -22.22%. The stock traded with total volume of 96.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 45.25 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -7.80. Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



Will LATF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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