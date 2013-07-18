Active Movers - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF ), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) ended its day with the decline of -9.74% and closed at the price of $0.0880 after opening at $0.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.85 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 11.99M shares. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 503,163.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 695,329.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $66.45 for the day and its closing price was $66.95 after gaining +0.78% for the day. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment.



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF ) traded with volume of 462,791.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 136,669.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.25 and closed at $16.18 by scoring -0.31%. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments.



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) stock traded with total volume of 497,762.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 99,165.00 shares. FANUY started its trading session with the price of $25.22 and closed at $25.10 after decline -1.18%. Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots.



