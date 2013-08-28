Active Movers -Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) decreased -1.12% and closed at $5.30 on a traded volume of 2.011 million shares, in comparison to 3.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.19%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and its total outstanding shares are 293.33million.



Will NCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment and finance company in the United States.



Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC) plunged -1.57% and closed at $16.30 on a traded volume of 1.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 5.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.16 and $16.47.



Will MFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection and wealth management products and services to individual, corporate, and business customers primarily in Asia, Canada, and the United States. Its products and services include individual life insurance, group life and health insurance, long-term care services, pension products, annuities, mutual funds, and banking products.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) dropped -2.31% and closed at $8.47. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.49 and $8.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.62. Its introductory price for the day was $8.61, with the overall traded volume of 1.95 million shares.



Will GPK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Paperboard Packaging and Flexible Packaging.



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) after opening its shares at the price of $14.27, dropped -3.14% to close at $13.87 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.93 million shares, in comparison to 1.30 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $11.17 and $23.71 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.27.



Will BKS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content, commerce, and technology company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: B&N Retail, B&N College, and NOOK.



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