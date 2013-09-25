Active Movers - NORDEA BANK AB ADR (OTCMKTS:NRBAY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB:AMZG), BLAST APPLICATIONS

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NORDEA BANK AB ADR (OTCMKTS:NRBAY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB:AMZG), BLAST APPLICATIONS (OTCMKTS:BLAP).



NORDEA BANK AB ADR (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) opened its last trade at the price of $12.28. Its closing price was $1.2.15 after losing -0.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 42.181 shares, while its average trading volume remained 16.201 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.81.



Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides corporate merchant, retail, and provate banking services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Russia. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Operating segments.



Will NRBAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) percentage change surged 0.43% to close at $30.20 with the total traded volume of 20.513 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 11.576 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.31 - $33.45, while its day lowest price was $30.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $30.38.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company’s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings; management and operation of shopping centers and parking lots; and operation of district heating and cooling services.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB:AMZG) traded on volume of 102.171 shares in the last session against average volume of 80.391 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.38 and closed at $2.35 by scoring -2.08%.In the last three months the stock was up 30.56 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.59 - $2.49.



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States.



Will AMZG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BLAST APPLICATIONS (OTCMKTS:BLAP) started its last trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0156 by scoring 4.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.39 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 581.374 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.86. Day range for the stock was $0.01 and $0.02.



Blast Applications, Inc. designs, creates, and develops applications for the Apple iPhone, Facebook, and Twitter that allow users to make social media sites access easily.



Will BLAP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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