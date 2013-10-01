Active Movers - Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY).



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) opened its last trade at the price of $6.16. Its closing price was $6.16 showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 22.996 shares, while its average trading volume remained 72.324 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -0.06. Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada.



Is OCTX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) percentage change plunged -1.75% to close at $16.88 with the total traded volume of 50.511 shares while its average volume of 69.744 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73 - $18.08, while its day lowest price was $16.78. The share price hit the day highest price of $16.94. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS) traded on volume of 54.2.17 shares in the last session against average volume of 51.666 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.37 and closed at $5.60 by scoring -8.79%. In the last three months the stock was up 14.87% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.60 - $19.38. Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Will ADXS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) started its last trading session with the price of $17.29 and closed at $17.28 by scoring -0.52%. The stock traded with total volume of 58.520 shares, while the average trading volume remained 333.185 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.68. Day range for the stock was $17.28 and $17.36. Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe. It operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hyper, pick-up points, and gasoline stations, as well as specialty stores, which provide health and beauty care products, and wine and liquor.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/